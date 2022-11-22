Where to Find Dusk Stone in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

The Dusk Stone is an evolution item necessary to get some powerful Dark and Ghost-type Pokemon, but it can be a bit hard to find in Paldea; therefore, you might be wondering if it’s available to purchase or if you’ll need to go hunting for it. Here’s everything you need to know on how to find Dusk Stone in Scarlet and Violet.

Where Do You Get a Dusk Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

The Dusk Stone is a static item drop available in two locations: in the grasslands to the east of Cascaraffa (see the below screenshot), and behind the Montenevera Gym. You can also trade for a weak Pokemon holding a Dusk Stone if you really need one, but otherwise you’ll have to rely on random item probabilities to eventually give you one. Zipping around on Koraidon or Miraidon and picking up items is an efficient process, so you won’t put your adventure on hold over an evolution stone.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

With only two guaranteed Dusk Stones, it’s a smart move to wait for a perfect IV or shiny Pokemon to use one; however, if you just want the Pokedex entries, then go right ahead and evolve the first Murkrow and Misdreavus you catch.

That’s everything we have on where to get Dusk Stone in Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content like how to evolve Scatterbug and Pawmo.

