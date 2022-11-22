All Dusk Stone Evolutions in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

The Dusk Stone is a more recent evolution item making a return in Scarlet and Violet to give you some cool Pokemon. Here’s everything you need to know about all the Dusk Stone evolutions in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

What Pokemon Do You Evolve With a Dusk Stone In Scarlet and Violet? Answered

The only Pokemon you can evolve with a Dusk Stone are Murkrow and Midreavous, but both their evolutions are pretty rare and interesting. These two Pokemon appear at night in the Southern half of Paldea, so you might just find them one after the other – look for Misdreavus to be floating a few inches off the ground. Below is a brief description of both Pokemon you can get with a Dusk Stone:

Honchkrow

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Murkrow’s evolution Honchkrow is quite striking, with black feathers accented by red and can do a lot of damage with Sucker Punch paired with the ability Moxie. Its secondary type, Flying, offers an easy counter to Fighting Pokemon in the form of STAB Brave Bird. Overall, Honchkrow is an excellent Pokemon to raise.

Mismagius

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Misdreavous’s evolution Mismagius is a Ghost-type with a large movepool and good enough Special Attack to abuse it. Its bulky Special Defense protects it against supereffective Ghost moves since there’s barely any physical Ghost-type attacks. Teach Mismagius moves like Shadow Ball and Thunderbolt to maximize its attacking potential, along with a status move for disruption.

That’s everything we have on the Pokemon that evolve with a Dusk Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Scarlet and Violet like how to find toothpicks, evolving a Gimmighoul, and Toedscool’s habitat.

