How to Get Toothpicks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Picnics are a new part of the Pokemon experience in Scarlet and Violet, and there’s plenty of food and other supplies you’ll need to optimize your experience. Toothpicks are important for making the best sandwiches to give yourself the right Meal Powers at the right times, so here’s everything you need to know on getting toothpicks in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where Do You Find Toothpicks in Scarlet and Violet?

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

When you first learn about picnics, you get 10 nice red picks to use with your sandwiches, but you should buy some toothpicks at bakeries around Paldea, so you don’t run out. Bakeries in the following cities have toothpicks for sale:

Cascaraffa

Mesagoza

Alfornada

Cortondo

Levincia

Artazon

Porto Marinada

There’s a huge variety of toothpicks (see the above screenshot), and they can affect your sandwiches differently. Read the descriptions carefully before using toothpicks, so you don’t inadvertently give yourself the wrong Meal Power. If you don’t know what sandwich you want to make, then feel free to experiment – remember, you don’t actually have to eat them.

If you’re following standard sandwich recipes, then the toothpick doesn’t make much of a difference. I made two pickle sandwiches, one with a Red Pick and one with a Silver Pick, and got the exact same meal powers. Silver Picks are the cheapest, so if you need money for healing items and Pokeballs, just go with those.

That’s everything we have on finding toothpicks in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Scarlet and Violet content, like where to get your Master Ball and whether Koraidon and Miraidon are shiny locked.

Related Posts