How to Get Master Ball in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Poke Balls are the heart of the Pokemon games, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is no exception. The game features a wide variety of Poke Balls, and Master Ball is one of them. As the name suggests, Master Ball is the best Poke Ball with the ultimate level of performance as it allows you to catch any wild Pokemon without fail. Therefore, we’ll show you how to obtain Master Balls in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Obtain Master Ball in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The only way to get Master Ball in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is by speaking with Director Clavell after beating the entire game. To start off, complete the four main quest lines which appear after the game’s credits.

Image source: The Pokemon Company

Once you’ve completed all of the main quests, you’ll get a call from Director Clavell asking you to meet him in his office at Naranja Academy. After having a short conversation with him, he will finally reward you with the Master Ball.

Master Ball Effect and Uses

Effect The best Poke Ball with the ultimate level of performance. With it, you will catch any wild Pokemon without fail. Fling Damage 30 Base Power Catch Rate 100%

We highly recommend using Master Ball for catching legendary and shiny Pokemon that you haven’t caught yet. As we’ve already mentioned earlier, this ball catches any Pokemon without fail. Hence, a catch is always guaranteed once you encounter any rare critter in the wild.

That’s everything you need to know about obtaining Master Ball in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful guides, tips, and tricks for the game, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have a wide range of knowledge that can assist you on your journey throughout Paldea, such as an explanation of the auto-battle mechanic, how to get Thunder Stones, and where to find and catch Tinkatink.

