How to Change Time of Day & Night in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The day/night cycle has been a longtime feature of Pokemon games, dating back to Generation 2. The day/night cycle is a great feature that allows certain Pokemon to be found and caught only during specific times of the day, which adds fun to the challenge of collecting entries for your Pokedex. As expected, the day/night cycle has returned in Generation 9’s Pokemon Scarlet & Violet games. We’ve covered the day/night cycle below, so follow along for everything you need to know about how to change the time of day and night in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Day / Night Cycle Explained:

Unlike previous Pokemon games, which use your system clock to determine the time of day in-game, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s system works slightly differently. In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, the in-game clock has a timer that initiates the transition from day to night. This timer will change the time of day every 30 minutes or so, allowing you to get the most out of exploring Paldea during both daytime and nighttime.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Can you Change the Time of Day & Night in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Previous games have allowed players to use tricks, such as changing the system clock, to change the day/night cycle in-game. Unfortunately, this is not the case in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and there is currently no known method of instantly changing the time of day in Paldea. Changing your system clock and resting up in your Academy dorm room does not affect the time of day in the game. However, as stated above, the cycle is thankfully only on a 30-minute timer, so you shouldn’t have to wait too long.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

You should clearly identify the time of day and night in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. You can even witness the transition from day to night happening alongside your Pokemon partner in real time as you explore. However, if you need to confirm the time of day for whatever reason, open your Map. once your Map is open, look at the icon on the top middle of the screen. This icon will change throughout the day to indicate the exact time of day you are in, which can help when you’re planning to do things such as hunt down nocturnal Pokemon.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about how to change the time of day and night in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more useful lists, guides, and information on the game, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content here at Twinfintie. We have a wide range of topics to help you on your journey through the Paldea Region, such as how to auto-battle in water, how to catch Iron Valiant, and where to find and catch Charcadet.

