Where to Find & Catch Charcadet in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Charcadet is undoubtedly one of the coolest Generation 9 Pokemon designs to debut in Scarlet and Violet. The little Fire-Type is also the pre-evolution to version exclusives Armarouge/Cereledge, so if you’re looking to add either of those to your team, you’ll need to capture a Charcadet first. Luckily, we’ve got all the information below to cover everything you need to know about where to find and catch Charcadet in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Find Charcadet in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfintie

As stated on the map above, Charcadet can be found throughout nearly the entire Paldea Region. This means you have a vast selection of areas to search where you can cross paths with a Wild Charcadet. To make things more convenient, here are the specific in-game locations it lives, so you can select one and narrow down your search:

East Province (Area One, Two & Three)

South Province (Area One, Two, Three, Four & Five)

West Province (Area One, Two & Three)

Tagtree Thicket

Asado Desert

However, you may need to spend a little time searching for Charcadet within these areas, as it is a rare Pokemon with a low spawn rate. Charcadet can, however, be found during all times of the day, so as long as you search within the areas above, you’ll eventually come across one. As soon as you encounter a Charcadet, go through your usual capture process, and you’ll have it added to your team in no time.

Once you have successfully caught Charcadet, you can start training it up and looking to obtain the items needed to evolve it into Armarouge or Ceruledge, depending on which version of the game you have. For more in-depth information on how to do this, check out our specific guides for evolving Charcadet into Armarouge and Charcadet into Ceruledge.

That’s everything you need to know about where to find and catch Charcadet in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful gameplay guides, tips, and information to help you out on your journey in the Paldea Region, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have a wide range of topics, including where to find and catch Wattrel, how to get Toothpicks, and all Sun Stone evolutions in the game.

