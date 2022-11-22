All Sun Stone Evolutions in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

The Sun Stone has been used to evolve Pokemon across multiple generations, so you’re probably wondering if you’ll need it to evolve Pokemon native Paldea. After all, there’s a huge variety of evolution mechanics in Scarlet and Violet. Here’s everything you need to know about every Sun Stone evolution in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

What Pokemon Can You Evolve With a Sun Stone?

You can evolve two Pokemon with a Sun Stone in Paldea: Sunkern and Petlil, but neither evolution is a must-have for battling. Both Pokemon are found in the far South of the region, with Petlil a bit more to the west and Sunkern a bit more to the East. Here’s a brief description of both Sun Stone evolutions:

Sunflora

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Sunkern is literally called out in the Pokedex for being weak, and its evolution is only a marginal upgrade. Sunflora is cute but is outclassed by other Grass-type attackers – even with Chlorophyll, you aren’t fast enough to outspeed Pokemon like Flamigo with ok speed.

Lilligant

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Petlil’s evolution Lilligant is definitely better than Sunflora; it’s 3x faster and has better Special Attack. It might be worth keeping on your team for Titan Battles and the Water Gym, but its Defense and Special Defense are low, and it can be taken out by the usual Grass counters.

That’s everything we have on every Sun Stone evolution in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Scarlet and Violet content, like how to fly, a list of all the legendaries, and Toedscool’s Habitat.

