All Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduce the ninth generation in the series and the Paldea region to trainers around the world, wishing to be the very best like no one ever was. As with other Pokemon games, you will come across a bunch of Legendary critters throughout the Paldea region in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. So without any further delay, here’s a detailed breakdown of every Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Koraidon

Image source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Koraidon is a Fighting/Dragon-type Pokemon that accompanies you from the start of your journey. In fact, it’s one of the main legendary creatures in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which comes with a special ability called Orichalcum Pulse. Koraidon’s power allows it to summon harsh sunlight as soon as it enters the battle and boosts its attack as long as Koraidon is in the harsh sunlight.

Miraidon

Image source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Miraidon is an Electric/Dragon type Pokemon that also accompanies you from the start of your journey. Similar to Koraidon, Miraidon is exclusive to Pokemon Violet, and its ability is known as Hadron Engine. Miraidon’s ability turns the ground into Electric terrain when the Pokemon enters the battle. Apart from this, it boosts its Sp. Atk stat on Electric terrain.

Chien-Pao

Image source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Chien-Pao is a Dark/Ice Pokemon which can be found at the Icerend Shrine in the West Province. Chien-Pao’s ability is called Sword of Ruin which sees it use the power of its ruinous sword to lower the defense stats of all Pokemon except itself.

Chi-Yu

Image source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Chi-Yu is Dark/Fire Legendary Pokemon that is trapped at the Grasswither Shrine in the South Province. Similar to other legendaries in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Chi-Yu is a non-evolutionary Legendary Pokemon that is part of The Four Treasures of Ruin. Chi-Yu’s ability is known as Beads of Ruin which allows the power of the Pokemon’s ruinous beads to lower the Sp. Def of all Pokemon except itself.

Wo-Chien

Image source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Wo-Chien is a Dark/Grass Pokemon that is located at the Grasswither Shrine in the South Province of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Wo-Chien’s ability is ‘Tablets of Ruin,’ which allows it to use the power of its ruinous wooden tablets to lower the attack stats of all Pokemon except itself.

Ting-Lu

Image source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Ting-Lu is the final legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It’s a Dark/Ground Pokemon that is trapped at the Groundblight Shrine in the South Province. Ting-Lu’s ability is the ‘Vessel of Ruin,’ which allows it to use the power of its ruinous vessel to lower the Sp. Atk stats of all Pokemon except itself.

That’s everything you need to know about every legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful guides, tips, and tricks for the game, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have a wide range of knowledge that can assist you on your journey throughout Paldea, such as an explanation of the auto-battle mechanic, how to get Thunder Stones, and where to find and catch Tinkatink.

Related Posts