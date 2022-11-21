How to Evolve Charcadet into Armarouge in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Featured Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

What you need to do to evolve Charcadet into Armarouge in Pokemon Scarlet.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Charcadet is one of only a handful of Pokemon that have branching evolutionary forms very similar in the way of Ralts. The cute, little “Fire Child” Pokemon can evolve into one of two evolutions: Armarouge and Ceruledge. Further still, Armarouge is exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet and Ceruledge is exclusive to Pokemon Violet. Here’s everything you need to know on how to evolve Charcadet into Armarouge in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Evolve Charcadet into Armarouge in Pokemon Scarlet

In order to evolve Charcadet into Armarouge in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you need to get your hands on Auspicious Armor, other than having a Charcadet on your team ready to go. Just like Armarouge is exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet, so is Auspicious Armor. To get started:

Capture/Defeat Bronzors for Bronzor Fragments. If you defeat and or capture Bronzors, they’ll drop Bronzor Fragments, which are needed for the last step. Collect 10 Bronzor Fragments, then go to Zapapico. A good place to battle Bronzors is in South Province (Area Two), roaming around the ruins. Capture a Charcadet. Despite Charcadet’s habitat being most of the Paldea region, you can improve your chances by eating a Pickle Sandwich (Pickles and Olive Oil) for a Fire-type Encounter Power buff. Roam East Province (Area Three) for a Charcadet; you’ll need to be near Zapapico, anyway. Trade 10 Bronzor Fragments for Auspicious Armor. In the middle of Zapapico, there’s a man standing next to a small waterfall. Speak with him and he’ll suggest a trade: 10 Bronzor Fragments for an “auspicious curio.”

With an Auspicious Armor in hand, open your bag, use it on the Pokemon, and you’ll watch in awe as Charcadet evolves into Armarogue in Pokemon Scarlet. For more guides and questions, check out where to find Roaming Form Gimminghoul. If you’re looking for evolutionary items, learn how to get Ice Stones in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

