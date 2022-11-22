Where to Find & Catch Wattrel in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet brings the collection of new Generation 9 Pokemon to the screen, with Wattrel being one of these newbies. As Wattrel is new to the franchise, we are only learning about its habitat for the first time. Don’t worry, though, if you’re looking to add a Wattrel to your team. We’ve got everything you need to know about where to find and catch Wattrel in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find Wattrel in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet



Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

As pointed out by the map above, Wattrel lives on the outskirts of over half the Paldea Region. To make your search much more convenient, the specific areas it likes to make its home are listed below:

East Province (Area Two)

South Province (Area One, Four & Six)

West Province ( Area One & Two)

As stated in its Pokedex entry, Wattrel likes to live by the sea and fly over it during the day. Because of this, you will mostly find Wattrel by the seashore or sand inside most of the areas listed above, though it can also be found in the grass of East Provine (Area Two). Once you locate a Wattrel, catching it is as easy as initiating a battle and going through your regular capture process.

That’s everything you need to know about where to find and catch Wattrel in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful guides, tips, and information that you can use throughout your journey in the Paldea Region, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have all sorts of topics to assist you in-game, such as how to find and catch Ditto, how to beat the Quaking Earth Titan, and where to find Metal Coat.

