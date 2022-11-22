How to Catch Iron Valiant in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet features Paradox Pokemon, which are basically Pokemon forms from other time periods. They may look similar to some of the Pokemon we already know and love, but they feature some key physical and Type changes as well. Here’s how to catch Iron Valiant in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Iron Valiant Location in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Iron Valiant is only available in Pokemon Violet, which means that Scarlet players will have no way of obtaining this one except through trading. Even for Violet players, however, getting to Iron Valiant’s location can be a pain.

Before we get into it, you need to have beaten all three story paths in Pokemon Violet in order to access Area Zero and the Great Crater, which is the post-game area for Scarlet and Violet. Once you’ve done that, you’ll be able to get to the specific location where Iron Valiant spawns.

From the bottom of the Great Crater, look for the large cave. If you’ve already explored the area thoroughly, you can head straight to Research Station 3 without having to make your way to the bottom again. Go down the path just to the left of the cave opening. Follow the path till you’re under some rocks, and look for a large rock formation on the side of the path, to the left of the giant tree. Go through the small opening through the rock formation to find another cave. Keep going straight towards the waterfall until you reach a patch of grass, and you’ll start encountering Iron Valiant here.

And that does it for how to find and catch Iron Valiant in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including how to check IVs, breed Pokemon, and hatch Eggs.

