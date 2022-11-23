Where To Get False Swipe TM in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

False Swipe is one of the most useful moves in Pokemon, although you wouldn’t use it in a trainer battle. In Scarlet and Violet, this move is once again TM, and the earlier you get it, the easier your life will be. This guide has everything you need to know on where to find False Swipe in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where Do You Find False Swipe in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

There’s no need to go hunting for a yellow Pokeball because Jacq gives you three copies of the TM for False Swipe when you talk to him in his biology classroom and have at least 30 Pokemon species in your Pokedex. To find Jacq, go to the front desk at the academy and interact with the tablet to travel to the right classroom. This is in addition to the rewards track in the Pokedex itself that you view by pressing X.

False Swipe is physically incapable of knocking out a Pokemon, so it’s great when you encounter rare wild Pokemon and need to whittle down their health. Combine it with Spore or Nuzzle to increase your chances of catching a Pokemon even more.

That’s everything we have on where to get False Swipe TM in Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content, like every Delibird Presents store, how to beat the Team Star Poison crew, and evolving Charcadet into Ceruledge.

Related Posts