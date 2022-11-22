How to Evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Everything you need to know to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge in Pokemon Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduced yet another Pokemon featuring a branching evolution: the “Fire Child” pocket monster known as Charcadet. Depending on which version of the game you own, Charcadet will either evolve into Armarouge (in Scarlet) or Ceruledge (in Violet). If you plan on adding the Fire and Ghost-type Ceruledge to your team, here’s how to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge in Pokemon Violet

Charcadet won’t evolve into Ceruledge in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet by gaining levels or trading or by learning specific moves, but by owning one of two items: Malicious Armor or Auspicious Armor. They’re both special evolutionary items like a Moon Stone. For Ceruledge, you need Malicious Armor, which is exclusive to Pokemon Violet.

Capture and or defeat Sinistea. Sinisteas drop Sinistea Chips when they’re captured or defeated. You’ll need 10 Sinistea Chips, so the best method is using the Let’s Go! feature to battle Sinistea to gather them quickly. Don’t know where to look? Check out our guide on where to catch Sinistea. Capture a Charcadet. Despite being a rare occurrence, finding a Charcadet in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is a lot easier than it sounds. In addition to using our guide for specific locations, eat a Pickle Sandwich to gain an Encounter Power buff towards Fire-type Pokemon. Trade 10 Sinistea Chips for Malicious Armor In the middle of Zapapico, there’s an old lady standing next to a small waterfall. Speak with her and she’ll offer a trade: 10 Sinistea Chips for Malicious Armor.

Now it’s just a matter of using Malicious Armor in your bag to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge in Pokemon Violet. Keep in mind that Malicious Armor has a one-time use; however, you can always gather 10 Sinistea Chips again to trade for another. For more guides on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, learn everything you need to know on how to evolve Pawmo into Pawmot.

