How To Beat Team Star Poison Crew in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Take down the Poison Crew of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

The Starfall Street storyline of Scarlet and Violet features thrilling challenges that will put your Pokemon battling skills to the test. One, in particular, is the fight against the Poison Crew, where players must take down an enemy base and eliminate a powerful boss of the game. So, if you need help with this mission, we’ll show you how to beat Team Star’s Poison Crew in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Defeating Team Star Poison Crew in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Players can find the location of Team Star’s Poison Crew at Tagtree Thicket. However, before you enter their base, you should have Pokemon that are strong against Poison-types, including Psychic, Ground, Rock, and Ghost creatures. In addition, it’s best to have party members at Levels 30-33 to take down the opposing side easily.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to beat the Poison Crew of Scarlet and Violet:

Start the battle against Pokemon Trainer Youssef. The first fight requires players to take down two high-level Pokemon. But, if you are at the recommended rank, you shouldn’t have difficulty with these enemies. Knock out Youssef’s Gulpin. Defeat the trainer’s Shroodle. Enter the base to begin the Star Barrage. Players must defeat 30 Pokemon using the first three members in their party before the 10-minute timer runs out. Moreover, you can use nearby vending machines to replenish your team’s health. Eliminate the Skuntank. Once the Star Barrage is over, players will begin the fight against Poison Crew’s boss. At this point, you must defeat a Level 32 Skuntank, who has a few heavy-hitting attacks, like Veno Shock and Sucker Punch. Defeat Revavroom. Revavroom is a Level 33 Poison/Steel-type Pokemon that can be taken down with Ground-type moves. Knock out Muk. To defeat the Level 32 Muk of Scarlet and Violet, players can use Psychic, Rock, and Ground-type moves. Defeat the Navi Starmobile. The Navi Starmobile is a Level 32 Pokemon that will continuously damage your party with Poison attacks. During this time, players can use Antidotes to get rid of Poison effects.

When players beat the boss of Team Star’s Poison Crew, Atticus will reward them with a Star Badge and the Gunk Shot TM. You’ll also be given 6,000 LP, TM recipes, and bonus materials from other characters.

Now that you know how to beat Team Star’s Poison Crew in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can try to defeat the remaining groups, such as Dark and Fire Crew. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to see additional content about the game.

Related Posts