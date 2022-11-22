How to Beat Team Star Fairy Crew in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image via The Pokemon Company

The Starfall Streets run deep throughout the Paldea region, and players will have to defeat five crews to help stop Operation Starfall. One of the final groups you’ll encounter is the Fairy Crew, led by Ortega, the youngest of the crew leaders. So in this guide, we’re going to break down how to beat the Team Star Fairy Crew in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Finding Team Star Fairy Crew in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

While finding Ortega and the rest of the Ruchbah Squad isn’t difficult for the player — North Province (Area Three), to be specific — chances are you’ll have to be a certain ways along in your journey to challenge them. But getting there, well, your best bet is to go through the Glaseado Mountain area. The screenshot above paints a clearer picture.

As you approach the gates, you’ll once again be interrupted by Clive, as has been custom. Following the interruption, things can really get started. And from here, we’ll take you on a step-by-step journey the rest of the way.

Defeating the Star Fairy Crew Defeat the teacher outside of the gates. He will battle you with two Pokemon — a level 48 Morgrem, which is weak against Steel and Poison types, and a level 49 Hattrem, whose weaknesses are Ghost, Dark, and Bug types. Knock out 30 Pokemon within 10 minutes during the Star Barrage. You won’t need the full 10 minutes, but with only three Pokemon as your disposal, make sure you’re keeping a close eye on their health. If need be, there are vending machines scattered throughout the base that can heal them. Battle Ortega, the boss of Team Star’s Fairy Crew. Ortega has four Pokemon to use, including Azumarill (Water/Fairy), Dachsbun (Fairy), Wigglytuff (Fairy/Normal), and the Ruchbah Starmobile (Fairy) — all of which are level 50. Defeat Ortega. While you can always match types in battle, with Fairy being weak against Steel and Poison types specifically, just make sure your Pokemon’s levels are where they need to be (I recommend 45 or higher), and as long as you don’t wander in there with a team of Dark types, you’ll be fine.

Once you defeat Ortega, they’ll reminisce about why they joined this team in the first place. And, keeping with Pokemon’s theme of being wholesome, Ortega and the trainer will part ways on a sweet note.

Trainers will also receive League Points (LP), some more crafting materials, and TM079, which is Dazzling Gleam. Depending on which order you’ve gone after these bases in, Team Fairy may be your last stop. If not, it’s likely that only the Fighting crew remain.

That’s everything you need to know about how to beat the Team Star Fairy Crew in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. If you’re looking for more in-game tips, Twinfinite is where you want to be. Check out our guides explaining how to beat Team Star Fire Crew and Team Star Dark Crew, as well as the endless information at the links below.

