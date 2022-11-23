How To Evolve Shroodle into Grafaiai in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Grafaiai is one of the new Generation Pokemon that has made its debut in the Paldea Region of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Everyone fell in love with Grafaiai and its adorable lemur-like qualities ever since it was revealed leading up to the release of the games. Luckily, getting Grafaiai in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is easy. All you need to do is evolve a Shroodle. We’ve covered how to do this below, so follow along for everything you need to know about how to evolve Shroodle into Grafaiai in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Find Shroodle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

If you’re yet to catch yourself a Shroodle, you can refer to the map below to discover its habitats, which are highlighted in yellow. Shroodle is a reasonably common Pokemon in the Paldea Region, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble locating one. However, if you’re looking for more specific details on where to search, check out our complete guide for finding and catching Shroodle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

How to Evolve Shroodle into Grafaiai in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Once you’ve captured yourself a Shroodle, evolving it is a straightforward process. With Shroodle, there’s no need to worry about special items, trade evolution, friendship, and day/night mechanics. Instead, you’ll only need to raise your Shroodle until it reaches level 28.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

After Shroodle reaches level 28 or higher, it will automatically evolve into Grafaiai. This is a decently low level needed for evolution, so you should have no problem grinding levels for Shroodle to evolve. You can even participate in Tera Raids to farm EXP Candy and feed them to your Shroodle. This is one of the fastest methods for quickly raising Pokemon from low to medium levels and above, so you should have a Poison-Type painting Lemur by your side after only a little bit of time.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about how to evolve Shroodle into Grafaiai in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. If you’re in need of more help, gameplay guides, or information throughout your journey in Paldea, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We’ve covered a wide range of topics that you can use to assist you in-game, such as all Ghost-Type weaknesses, where to find and catch Shinx, and how to beat Team Star Fairy Crew.

