Where to Find & Catch Shinx in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Shinx has been a beloved fan-favorite Pokemon since its release in Generation 4. Luckily for fans of the Electric-Type lion, Shinx is one of the Pokemon returning in Scarlet and Violet. If you want to get your hands on one and add it to your team, we’ve got everything you need to know about where to find and catch Shinx in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Find Shinx in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

As indicated on the map below, Shinx’s habitat is located in the Southeast of the Paldea Region. The specific area where Shinx can be found roaming in is South Province (Area Three). You shouldn’t have any problems running into one of the adorable little guys, as Shinx can be found within this habitat during all times of the day. Be sure to search along rocky grounds and hillsides, as this is where Shinx likes to walk around.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfintie

With that, you now have everything you need to know about where to find and catch Shinx in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more useful tips, guides and lists you can use to help navigate your journey through Paldea, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have a large range of topics that are sure to help you out, such as how to find and catch Ditto, how to beat Team Star Fire Crew, and how to get shiny Pokemon.

