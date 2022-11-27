How To Increase Shiny Odds in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image via The Pokemon Company

Over the years, Shiny Pokemon have become one of the most popular creatures of the series because of their rare spawn rate. So, now that Scarlet and Violet has made its debut, players are continuing this trend in the newest Paldea region using a few useful methods. Here’s everything you need to know about how to increase Shiny odds in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Increasing Shiny Odds in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Players can boost the Shiny odds of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with the following techniques:

Use a Shiny Charm.

Consume a sandwich with Sparkling Power.

The Masuda Method.

Defeating mass outbreaks of Pokemon.

To get a more in-depth explanation of these techniques, here’s a breakdown of each one:

Shiny Charm

Shiny Charms can increase your chances of encountering Shiny Pokemon in the wild. However, the only way to obtain this item is by capturing 400 Pokemon, thus completing the Pokedex. This method will undoubtedly take some time, but you can trade with other users to make the process easier. As a result, players must go to the Biology Lab in Naranja/Uva Academy to claim a Shiny Charm.

Sparkling Power Sandwiches

Another technique you can use to increase Shiny odds in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is by eating Sparkling Power sandwiches. To do this method, players must obtain the correct ingredients, including the rare Herba Mystica. This unique item can be obtained from high-level raids, but it isn’t guaranteed. Furthermore, you won’t be able to use the Herba Mystica from Titan battles since these particular ingredients are for Koraidon/Moraidon’s traveling abilities.

Those who do acquire a Herba Mystica from raids can set up a Picnic and enter Creative Mode to make the desired sandwich. Nevertheless, if you are unsure about this aspect of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can view our Shiny boost sandwich recipes guide.

The Masuda Method

The Masuda Method is a valuable technique that can increase your Shiny Pokemon odds through breeding. With this trick, players can breed two Pokemon with different language versions and boost their chances of obtaining a Shiny Pokemon. It should be noted that these creatures must share an Egg Group and be opposite genders for this mechanic to work. In addition, players can capture a Ditto for this method because it can breed with almost every Pokemon, regardless of gender.

Mass Outbreaks

When exploring the Paldea region, players will encounter mass Pokemon Outbreaks, which involve hordes of creatures in one specific area. You can locate these Outbreaks on the map, where you can see a glowing red Pokemon icon:

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Once players find these creatures, they can turn off the ‘Auto-Save’ mechanic in Options to prevent unwanted saves. Then, you must defeat 30 or 60 Pokemon with Auto-Battle to increase the Shiny odds in Scarlet and Violet.

After completing this task, players can save the game and set up a Picnic to despawn the Outbreak. From there, you can exit the Picnic to see if there are any Shiny Pokemon in the area (you can continuously open your Picnic to restart the spawn rate until you see the creature.)

For more information about Shiny rates, here is an overall view from Twitter user Sibuna_Switch:

Good morning! Here are your Pokémon Scarlet/Violet shiny rates for version 1.0.1. pic.twitter.com/ahkdeyUf24 — Anubis (@Sibuna_Switch) November 17, 2022

That’s everything you need to know about how to increase Shiny odds in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. While you are here, you can explore additional content about the game by looking at the relevant links below, including our guide about all Legendary Pokemon.

Related Posts