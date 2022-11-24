How to Unlock More Sandwich Recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

A returning feature to Pokemon in the latest game is picnicking, which gives you the opportunity to kick back and spend some quality time with your creatures. There are a variety of things you can do here, including munching down some yummy recipes to boost their stats. Here’s how to unlock more sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Unlocking More Sandwich Recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, Explained

When you start your adventure across Paldea you won’t have access to many recipes, but there are lots more to discover throughout the game. It’s simply a case of learning new recipes from a certain someone; namely, the old man at the Sandwich Shop in Mesagoza.

The very first time you visit him he’ll teach you several new recipes you can instantly make use of, but he has even more wisdom to impart. Our advice is to revisit him frequently as you play through the rest of the game and tick off story objectives. Periodically, his dialog will refresh with new recipes to learn. This will be key if you’re interested in filling out your Pokedex as the various sandwiches you eat will boost your chances of discovering other rarer Pokemon during your exploration of the map.

Of course, the ingredients within sandwich recipes also boost the attributes of the Pokemon eating them. Twinfinite has a detailed overview of every shiny boost sandwich recipe that you can check out if you’re interested in consuming them for that purpose.

Otherwise, that should be everything you need to know about how to unlock more sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful guides, tips, and tricks for the game, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have a wide range of knowledge that can assist you on your journey throughout Paldea, such as an explanation of the auto-battle mechanic, how to get Thunder Stones, and where to find and catch Tinkatink.

Related Posts