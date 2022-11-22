All Shiny Boost Sandwich Recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Cooking is an integral part of role-playing games, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is no different. In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers can make a variety of sandwiches that can be used to restore Pokemon’s health points, provide stat benefits, and lure Shiny Pokemon. Similar to other video games, there’s a specific recipe for each sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that players must know before preparing them. Therefore, here’s every shiny boost sandwich recipe in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Boost Sandwich Recipes

Here are all the Shiny boost sandwiches in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Normal: 1x Chorizo, 2x Salty Herba Mystica

Water: 1x Cucumber, 2x Salty Herba Mystica

Fire: 1x Basil, 1x Sweet Herba Mystica, 1x Salty Herba Mystica

Flying: 1x Prosciutto, 2x Salty Herba Mystica

Grass: 1x Lettuce, 1x Salty Herba Mystica, 1x Sour Herba Mystica

Electric: 1x Yellow Bell Pepper, 1x Salty Herba Mystica, 1x Spicy Herba Mystica

Fighting: 1x Pickles, 2x Salty Herba Mystica

Poison: 1x Noodles, 2x Salty Herba Mystica

Rock: 1x Jalapeno, 2x Salty Herba Mystica

Ground: 1x Ham, 2x Salty Herba Mystica

Psychic: 1x White Onion, 2x Salty Herba Mystica

Ice: 1x Klawf Stick, 2x Salty Herba Mystica

Ghost: 1x Red Onion, 2x Salty Herba Mystica

Bug: 1x Cherry Tomatoes, 2x Salty Herba Mystica

Steel: 1x Hamburger, 1x Sweet Herba Mystica, 1x Salty Herba Mystica

Dark: 1x Smoked Fillet, 1x Sweet Herba Mystica, 1x Salty Herba Mystica

Dragon: 1x Avocado, 2x Salty Herba Mystica

Fairy: 1x Tomatoes, 2x Salty Herba Mystica

Once you have the necessary ingredients, head out into the wild and set up a picnic anywhere in the Paldea region. Once you select your recipe, a sandwich construction mini-game will appear on the screen through which you can craft any sandwich in the game.

That’s everything you need to know about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet shiny boost sandwich recipes. For more helpful guides, tips, and tricks for the game, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have a wide range of knowledge that can assist you on your journey throughout Paldea, such as an explanation of the auto-battle mechanic, how to get Thunder Stones, and where to find and catch Tinkatink.

