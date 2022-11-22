All Shiny Boost Sandwich Recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Increase the appearance rate of shiny Pokemon!
Cooking is an integral part of role-playing games, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is no different. In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers can make a variety of sandwiches that can be used to restore Pokemon’s health points, provide stat benefits, and lure Shiny Pokemon. Similar to other video games, there’s a specific recipe for each sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that players must know before preparing them. Therefore, here’s every shiny boost sandwich recipe in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Boost Sandwich Recipes
Here are all the Shiny boost sandwiches in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:
- Normal: 1x Chorizo, 2x Salty Herba Mystica
- Water: 1x Cucumber, 2x Salty Herba Mystica
- Fire: 1x Basil, 1x Sweet Herba Mystica, 1x Salty Herba Mystica
- Flying: 1x Prosciutto, 2x Salty Herba Mystica
- Grass: 1x Lettuce, 1x Salty Herba Mystica, 1x Sour Herba Mystica
- Electric: 1x Yellow Bell Pepper, 1x Salty Herba Mystica, 1x Spicy Herba Mystica
- Fighting: 1x Pickles, 2x Salty Herba Mystica
- Poison: 1x Noodles, 2x Salty Herba Mystica
- Rock: 1x Jalapeno, 2x Salty Herba Mystica
- Ground: 1x Ham, 2x Salty Herba Mystica
- Psychic: 1x White Onion, 2x Salty Herba Mystica
- Ice: 1x Klawf Stick, 2x Salty Herba Mystica
- Ghost: 1x Red Onion, 2x Salty Herba Mystica
- Bug: 1x Cherry Tomatoes, 2x Salty Herba Mystica
- Steel: 1x Hamburger, 1x Sweet Herba Mystica, 1x Salty Herba Mystica
- Dark: 1x Smoked Fillet, 1x Sweet Herba Mystica, 1x Salty Herba Mystica
- Dragon: 1x Avocado, 2x Salty Herba Mystica
- Fairy: 1x Tomatoes, 2x Salty Herba Mystica
Once you have the necessary ingredients, head out into the wild and set up a picnic anywhere in the Paldea region. Once you select your recipe, a sandwich construction mini-game will appear on the screen through which you can craft any sandwich in the game.
That’s everything you need to know about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet shiny boost sandwich recipes. For more helpful guides, tips, and tricks for the game, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have a wide range of knowledge that can assist you on your journey throughout Paldea, such as an explanation of the auto-battle mechanic, how to get Thunder Stones, and where to find and catch Tinkatink.
