You can change a Pokemon’s Tera Type to something different after it has been caught. Here are all of the steps to do so.

Terastallization is the main battling gimmick in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It allows Pokemon to change their appearance into a glimmering crystal and, in some cases, may even change their type. Each Pokemon has what is called a Tera Type in addition to its species’ regular type. Fortunately, this is something that can be changed at a later point if you want it to be something different instead of catching a wild Pokemon with the exact Tera Type that you want. Here’s everything you need to know about how to change Tera Type in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

How Do You Change Tera Type in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? Answered

First off, it’s important to be able to know what Tera Type your Pokemon currently has. This can be found on the summary screen for each Pokemon. It will list its name and type, and right underneath, it will say its Tera Type.

If you’re confused about what a Tera Type does, it allows a Pokemon to have a same-type attack bonus for moves of that same type. Additionally, the Tera Type is added to the Pokemon’s types defensively.

Usually, a Pokemon’s Tera Type by default will be the same as its regular type (or one of the two if it is a dual-type). Pokemon from raids and gold-sparkling Pokemon in the wild have a higher chance of having a totally different Tera Type.

Regardless, if you want to change the Tera Type to something new, there are a few things you have to do beforehand. First, you’ll want to make sure that you have defeated Larry, the Normal-type gym leader in the town of Medali. You can do this at any point in the game since it is open-world, but you might not be strong enough until about halfway through your journey.

Next, you’ll want to make sure that you have 50 Tera Shards of the same type you want the Tera Type to be. The fastest way to get Tera Shards is to complete three-star (or higher) Tera Raid battles of the same type you want shards of; they are given randomly as a reward. Another fast way to get shards is to complete classes at the academy; this is a great way to get them in bulk.

Once you have 50 Tera Shards of the same type you want, take them to Medali’s sushi restaurant and talk to the chef in the back left. First, the chef will give you 50 Normal-type shards and let you change any Pokemon in your party or boxes to have a Normal Tera Type. Then after that, you can use 50 shards of any type you’ve collected to change a Pokemon to have that Tera Type.

To recap, here are the steps for changing a Pokemon’s Tera Type:

Defeat the Normal-type Gym.

The gym leader is located in the town of Medali. Collect 50 Tera Shards of the same type you want the Tera Type to be.

You can get Tera Shards from raids and from academy classes. Talk to the sushi chef in Medali.

He will change your Pokemon’s Tera Type in exchange for 50 Tera Shards.

That’s everything you need to know about how to change Tera Type in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Be sure to check back with Twinfinite for more helpful tips and tricks in the game, such as how to climb walls and how to hyper train.

Related Posts