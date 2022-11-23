All Midterm Answers in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Attending Naranja/Uva Academy classes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is a great way to learn about the region of Paldea. While you are taking classes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the game takes Midterm exams to test your knowledge about the Pokemon world. If you want to clear the exam without putting any effort, then you can follow our guide for all the Midterm answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Midterm Answers for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has a total of seven classes – Language, History, Math, Biology, Battle Studies, Art, and Home Economics. Here’s the list of all the questions and answers for each class.

Art Exam Answers

What is the name of the gemstone that glows over a Pokemon’s head when it Terstallizes? Tera Jewel

When the answer to question 1 is the shape of flowers, what type does it represent? The Grass Type

What shape are most snowflakes classified as? Hexagon

Where is the eatery that allows you to change Tera Type? Medali

What makes something beautiful? There is no correct answer



Battle Studies Exam Answers

The higher a Pokemon’s Sp.Def, the less damage it takes from ____ attacks. Special

Which of the following has no effect on a move’s damage? The move’s name

How many trainers are on a Tera Raid Battle team? Four

What is an effective method for breaking an opponent’s Tera Shield? Terastallizing and attacking

What is Ms. Dendra’s favorite type? Fighting



Biology Exam Answers

What button would you use to let a Pokemon out of its ball so that it can walk with you? ZR Button

Combine one letter and one number below to correctly say when and where Eggs are found. 2

Which of the following is an effective way to warm up Eggs? Walking around

What will NOT make Pokemon Easier to catch? Giving them a Berry

What will make it easier to catch Pokemon of higher and higher levels? Gym Badges



History Exam Answers

What is the name of the geological formation in the center of the Paldea Region? The Great Crater of Paldea

What was long believed to rest in the depths of Area Zero? Treasure

How many years ago did the Paldean Empire begin to rule this region? Approximately 2,000 years ago

How many years ago was this academy built? 805 years ago

Those seeking _ need look no further than the oranges of Paldea Knowledge

Home Ec Exam Answers

Which is not an effect of a picnic meal? Increasing speed

Which of the following effects the kind of Meal Power received from a particular meal? Fillings and condiments

Which of these Berries can restore a Pokemon’s HP? Oran Berry

Leandro wanted his Pokemon to decide on its own when to use an item in battle, so he gave it an Oran Berry. This will work as he hopes. True

If a move runs of out PP, it can no longer be used. If a Pokemon runs out of PP for all of its moves, it can only sit there in frustration. False



Language Midterm Answers

Gracias, arigato, merci, and xiexie all share the same meaning. What is it? Thank you.

Which of the following means “delicious”? Delicieux.

Which of these phrases doesn’t belong? Time to eat.

When speaking with a person, what is the first step to smooth communication?? Compliment them.

What is your beloved teacher’s name? Salvatore.



Math Midterm Answers

How much damage does Water gun do when it hits a Fire-type Pokémon? Double Damage.



How much damage does Razor Leaf do when it hits a Fire-type Pokémon. Half Damage.



If you spend $2,000 on as many $200 Poké Balls as possible, how many would you get? Eleven.



What percent chance does a Pokémonusually have to land a Critical Hit? About 4 percent (4 in 100).



How much damage does a move deal with it lands a Critical Hit? One-and-a-half times as much.



That’s everything you need to know about Midterm answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful guides, tips, and tricks for the game, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have a wide range of knowledge that can assist you on your journey throughout Paldea, such as an explanation of the auto-battle mechanic, how to get Thunder Stones, and where to find and catch Tinkatink.

