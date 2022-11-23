All Midterm Answers in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pass the exam easily with these Midterm Answers in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.
Attending Naranja/Uva Academy classes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is a great way to learn about the region of Paldea. While you are taking classes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the game takes Midterm exams to test your knowledge about the Pokemon world. If you want to clear the exam without putting any effort, then you can follow our guide for all the Midterm answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Midterm Answers for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has a total of seven classes – Language, History, Math, Biology, Battle Studies, Art, and Home Economics. Here’s the list of all the questions and answers for each class.
Art Exam Answers
- What is the name of the gemstone that glows over a Pokemon’s head when it Terstallizes?
- Tera Jewel
- When the answer to question 1 is the shape of flowers, what type does it represent?
- The Grass Type
- What shape are most snowflakes classified as?
- Hexagon
- Where is the eatery that allows you to change Tera Type?
- Medali
- What makes something beautiful?
- There is no correct answer
Battle Studies Exam Answers
- The higher a Pokemon’s Sp.Def, the less damage it takes from ____ attacks.
- Special
- Which of the following has no effect on a move’s damage?
- The move’s name
- How many trainers are on a Tera Raid Battle team?
- Four
- What is an effective method for breaking an opponent’s Tera Shield?
- Terastallizing and attacking
- What is Ms. Dendra’s favorite type?
- Fighting
Biology Exam Answers
- What button would you use to let a Pokemon out of its ball so that it can walk with you?
- ZR Button
- Combine one letter and one number below to correctly say when and where Eggs are found.
- 2
- Which of the following is an effective way to warm up Eggs?
- Walking around
- What will NOT make Pokemon Easier to catch?
- Giving them a Berry
- What will make it easier to catch Pokemon of higher and higher levels?
- Gym Badges
History Exam Answers
- What is the name of the geological formation in the center of the Paldea Region?
- The Great Crater of Paldea
- What was long believed to rest in the depths of Area Zero?
- Treasure
- How many years ago did the Paldean Empire begin to rule this region?
- Approximately 2,000 years ago
- How many years ago was this academy built?
- 805 years ago
- Those seeking _ need look no further than the oranges of Paldea
- Knowledge
Home Ec Exam Answers
- Which is not an effect of a picnic meal?
- Increasing speed
- Which of the following effects the kind of Meal Power received from a particular meal?
- Fillings and condiments
- Which of these Berries can restore a Pokemon’s HP?
- Oran Berry
- Leandro wanted his Pokemon to decide on its own when to use an item in battle, so he gave it an Oran Berry. This will work as he hopes.
- True
- If a move runs of out PP, it can no longer be used. If a Pokemon runs out of PP for all of its moves, it can only sit there in frustration.
- False
Language Midterm Answers
- Gracias, arigato, merci, and xiexie all share the same meaning. What is it?
- Thank you.
- Which of the following means “delicious”?
- Delicieux.
- Which of these phrases doesn’t belong?
- Time to eat.
- When speaking with a person, what is the first step to smooth communication??
- Compliment them.
- What is your beloved teacher’s name?
- Salvatore.
Math Midterm Answers
- How much damage does Water gun do when it hits a Fire-type Pokémon?
- Double Damage.
- How much damage does Razor Leaf do when it hits a Fire-type Pokémon.
- Half Damage.
- If you spend $2,000 on as many $200 Poké Balls as possible, how many would you get?
- Eleven.
- What percent chance does a Pokémonusually have to land a Critical Hit?
- About 4 percent (4 in 100).
- How much damage does a move deal with it lands a Critical Hit?
- One-and-a-half times as much.
That’s everything you need to know about Midterm answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful guides, tips, and tricks for the game, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have a wide range of knowledge that can assist you on your journey throughout Paldea, such as an explanation of the auto-battle mechanic, how to get Thunder Stones, and where to find and catch Tinkatink.
