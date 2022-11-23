How To Climb Walls in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image via The Pokemon Company

Every gamer loves a good glitch, and whether it’s game-breaking or simply amusing, they’re always going to find them. Pokemon is no exception, and players have happened upon a fairly fun one while exploring the Paldea region. So, without further ado, here’s how to climb walls in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Climbing Walls in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Early on, depending on the game they have, trainers will encounter Koraidon (Scarlet) or Miraidon (Violet), who serve as this generation’s new legendary Pokemon. As they make their way through Titan battles, they will regain abilities every step along the way, whether it’s being able to go across water, glide, or even scale walls.

But for those who haven’t progressed far enough to unlock that wall-climbing ability, you’re in luck! Thanks to Twitter user @ZuilleTheWitch, trainers know that they can still scale walls. It just takes a little more finesse combined with maybe a tiny bit of practice. Check out the clip below to get a better understanding of what you must do.

This is probably the silliest, but most useful trick in Scarlet/Violet. You can easily get up slopes you're not supposed to by just going backwards. pic.twitter.com/RRwveA1m9j — Zullie (@ZullieTheWitch) November 20, 2022

Game-breaking? Of course not. Amusing? Absolutely. And for those wondering, yes, you can also do this with Miraidon. Just make sure its back is to the wall, cliffside, or wherever you fancy a climb. There are plenty of reasons to use this to your advantage early on too, as some locations are more difficult to get to depending on the abilities your legendary does (or does not) possess.

That’s everything you need to know about how to climb walls in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more in-game tips, Twinfinite has you covered. Be sure to check out our guides covering where to find Tatsugiri and how to get Gastly gas, and feel free to peruse the endless information at the links below.

