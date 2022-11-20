How to Get Gastly Gas in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image via The Pokemon Company

Pokemon trainers are in for a little surprise as they make their way throughout the Paldea region, and it comes in the form of being able to craft their own TMs. That means stocking up on resources, even if those resources happen to come from ghosts. That’s why we’re here to tell you how to get Gastly Gas in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Acquiring Gastly Gas in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Don’t worry, trainers, there’s no need to fork over a significant amount of money per gallon here. It’s much simpler and more enjoyable than that. All you have to do is either battle Gastly or catch them as you encounter them in the wild. Afterward, they’ll drop some resources.

Two more things: These must be wild encounters, not trainer battles. On top of that, Tera Raid battles count. In fact, you’re likely to find more resources after successfully completing a Tera Raid battle. As for where to find Gastly, just check the screenshot below.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

The short answer is: a lot of places. The slightly longer answer is: anywhere that doesn’t really take you into the northernmost portion of Paldea. You’ll find the ghost floating around in the evening, naturally, and they spawn regularly around ruins. Night Shade is one such TM that can be crafted using Gastly Gas, and trainers also have the option to trade in material for League Points (LP).

That’s all you need to know about how to get Gastly Gas in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, so get on out there and stock up! While you’re at it, make sure to check out some of our other guides such as how to get Bonsly Tears, where to catch Bramblin, and how to level up fast.

Related Posts