Where to Find & Catch Bramblin in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Bramblin is one of the spookiest Generation 9 Pokemon introduced in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea Region. Its Pokedex entry states Bramblin was created from a soul that was unable to move on to the afterlife, getting blown around by the wind and tangled up with dried grass to become a Pokemon. Is this not one of the coolest Pokedex entries ever? Luckily, we’ve got all the details on where to find and catch Bramblin in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet so that you can add your own to your team.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Bramblin Location

As seen on the map below, Bramblin is available in more than one location. Specifically, the areas it likes to call home are the Asado Desert and East Province (Area Three). Bramblin can be found at all times of the day, meaning you can just set straight out for one of these highlighted locations to encounter one whenever you feel up for the search.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Keep your eyes peeled when you’re looking for Bramblin, though. Because gusts of wind push it along, it can easily be mistaken for a genuinely inanimate object. Check out the screenshot below to see exactly what we mean by this.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

So, if you come across any tumbleweeds that look like the one below, these are actually Bramblin, and you can go ahead and throw a Poke Ball at one to initiate battle.

How to Evolve Bramblin Into Brambleghast in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

To evolve Bramblin, you need to level it up while it’s outside of its Poke Ball by using the Let’s Go feature and walk 1000 steps.

You can use the Let’s Go feature and have your Bramblin follow you around outside of its Poke Ball by pressing ZR to throw out one of your Pokemon into the open world.

That’s everything you need to know about where to find and catch Bramblin in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful guides, lists, and information on the game, be sure to check out more of our content here at Twinfinite. We’ve covered a wide range of topics that can help you on your journey through Paldea, such as where to find and catch Nymble, how to get Fire Stones, and how to level up fast.