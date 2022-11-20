How to Get Fire Stones in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Since the dawn of time, players could evolve certain types of Pokemon using special evolutionary stones. And as the years went by, some became more difficult to acquire as more and more stones made their way into the world. Yet as we continue to learn, the classics are the classics for a reason. That’s why we’re here to tell you how to get Fire Stones in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Easiest Way to Get Fire Stones in Scarlet & Violet

Buy them! No seriously, just buy them. For a cool ₽3,000, a Fire Stone can be yours if you happen upon one of the Delibird Presents outlets that are located throughout the Paldea region. You can find the first two in Mesagoza, or where you venture to attend school. The others can be found in Cascarrafa and Levincia.

There is a catch, of course. Trainers must first defeat three gym leaders to be able to buy these stones from the shop. Once that happens, though, we highly recommend venturing to one of these shops. It’s by far the easiest way to get your hands on one of these stones.

Other Ways to Obtain Fire Stones in Scarlet & Violet

It is possible but necessarily guaranteed to receive a Fire Stone upon catching and recording a specific number of Pokemon in your Pokedex. When I reached 60 entries, I was rewarded with a Fire Stone. However, these rewards can range from various Pokeballs to stones and other items. It does remain a possibility, however.

Otherwise, if you’re not looking to spend for a Fire Stone, head over to East Province (Area Three) which is located north of Levincia City. Near the river bank, you’ll find plenty of items lying around and a Fire Stone may be among them.

All Fire Stone Evolutions

Only three Pokemon require a Fire Stone to evolve in Scarlet and Violet, and they are: Capsakid (into Scovillain), Eevee (into Flareon), and Growlithe (into Arcanine). As always, the choice of evolving these three lies with you.

That’s all you need to know about how to get Fire Stones in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. And if you’re looking for other stones, you’ve come to the right place. Twinfinite has guides explaining how to find Moon, Sun, Oval, and Dawn Stones, as well as endless in-game information at the links below.

