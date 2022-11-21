Where to Find & Catch Tatsugiri in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image via The Pokemon Company

There will never be enough Pokemon. No matter the region, more and more will gather. And sometimes, they happen to be pretty darn cool as well. Such is the case with our new Dragon-Water creature, Tatsugiri. In this guide, we’re going to walk you through where to find and catch Tatsugiri in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Tatsugiri Locations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

There is one primary location for our little Tatsugiri here, and that’s Casseroya Lake. As you’ll be able to see from the screenshot below, it’s essentially the upper northwest side of the Paldea region. As it happens, Tatsugiri hangs out with a lot of other water creatures — fellow dragons Dratini and Dragonair happen to be two of them.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

As its habitat also notes, sometimes Tatsugiri does make its way onto land. That’s why you’ll be able to spot them either in the lake or on the patches of land next to or overlooking the lake. If you come across multiple Pokemon of a different color that otherwise look identical, that’s because there are three different versions of Tatsugiri.

Evolving Tatsugiri in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

There are no known evolutions of Tatsugiri in Scarlet and Violet, but you’ll come across three different forms: Yellow (Stretchy), Orange (Curly), and Red/Pink (Droopy).

That’s everything you need to know about where to find and catch Tatsugiri in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Of course, there are many other Pokemon to be found across Paldea, and Twinfinite is here to tell you all about them. So be sure to check out our guides on where to find Growlithe, Tinkatink, and Varoom, and don’t forget to peruse the links below.

Related Posts