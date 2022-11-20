Where to Find & Catch Growlithe in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image via The Pokemon Company

While there are always going to be new Pokemon to capture, there’s something to be said for old favorites. As you make your way across the Paldea region, a handful of them will find their way back into your heart. For example, we’re here to tell you where to find and catch Growlithe in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Growlithe Locations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Growlithe is one of many dogs in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but it does hold the distinction of being one of the very first to make its way into a Pokedex. Fortunately, it’s very simple to find one this time around, and all it entails is traveling east from Mesagoza.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

If you’re looking for the fire pup, your options are limited with regard to location. However, once there, encountering a Growlithe shouldn’t be too difficult. You’ll be able to find them scattered about the East Provinces of Paldea. Once found, players can decide to either battle or capture one, and in the process obtain Growlithe fur — which in turn can be used to craft TMs.

Evolving Growlithe in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Growlithe happens to be one of the two Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet that require a Fire Stone to evolve. Once given to Growlithe, it will evolve into Arcanine the next time it increases in level. If you’re stuck on where to find Fire Stones, we’ve covered that for you here.

That’s all you need to know about where to find and catch Growlithe in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more in-game tips, though, keep it right here on Twinfinite. We have guides covering where to catch the likes of Eevee and Ditto, as well as endless information at the links below.

Related Posts