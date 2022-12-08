How Many Eggs Can Be in the Basket in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? Answered

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

The Egg Basket is a new feature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, working as a part of the Picnic mechanic. Unlike previous generations that used the Pokemon Daycare system to raise and breed Pokemon, Scarlet and Violet abandoned this in favor of the Picnic feature. This is a considerable improvement, as you can Picnic on almost any flat surface in Paldea, saving you the struggles of traveling back and forward to collect eggs and raise baby Pokemon. The breeding feature in Scarlet and Violet uses Picnics to let your Pokemon hang out; if they’re compatible, eggs will eventually appear in the Egg Basket. However, you may be wondering if more than one egg can show up in the basket at a time, and if so, how many can be in there at once. No need to worry; we’ve covered this information below, so here’s everything you need to know about how many eggs can be in the basket in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

How Many Can Be in the Egg Basket in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet at a Time?

The answer to this question is 10 eggs can be in the Egg Basket at a time. This is a decent number compared to games of the past that have only allowed one daycare egg at a time. This should help cut down the time needed to breed Pokemon with that perfect Nature, IVs, or Ability that you’re looking for, and collecting up to 10 eggs at a time even makes the process easier for shiny hatching.

