How to Get Picnic Table Decorations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Since hours of picnics are required to shiny hunt and breed the best Pokemon, there’s no reason not to invest a bit of in-game money in decorations that you like to spruce up your picnic table. You’re probably wondering where to find these decorations, so here’s everything you need to know on how to get picnic table decorations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Getting Picnic Table Decorations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Picnic-Knacks is a store dedicated to selling decorations for a picnic, including tablecloths, cups, balls, and water bottles. The store has multiple branches in Paldea: Mesagoza, Cascarrafa, and Levincia, and between them, there is quite a large selection. There are fun Pokemon designs and more practical designs like something you might have at home.

Picnic-Knacks has water bottles in the display window and a shopping bag icon on your map, so it’s not that hard to find. The store is near the West Pokemon Center in Mesagoza and Cascaraffa, and it’s on the South end of the big bridge in Levincia.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

How To Use Your Picnic Table Decorations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The decorations won’t change your Meal Powers, so pick whatever you want and change your decorations during a picnic. Go to the front of the table and press A like you do for making sandwiches, but select change decorations. If you haven’t thrown a ball around with your Pokemon, now is a good time to start because it’s fun to watch them hit the ball around.

That’s everything we have on getting more picnic table decorations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content, like evolving Varoom, the top 10 rare Pokemon, and where to buy vitamins.

