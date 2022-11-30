Where To Buy Vitamins for Increasing Stats in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Many items in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can significantly enhance the strength of your team. One, in particular, is vitamins, which can be purchased at a specific chain store in the Paldea region. So, if you want these valuable items, we’ll show you where to buy vitamins for increasing stats in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where To Buy Vitamins in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Players can buy vitamins for 10,000 Poke Dollars or LP at Chansey Supply in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Each item has a different effect that can increase a single base stat, such as HP, Attack, or Defense. Here is a list of all vitamins and their uses:

HP Up : Increase base points for a Pokemon’s HP stat.

: Increase base points for a Pokemon’s HP stat. Protein : Increase base points for a Pokemon’s Attack stat.

: Increase base points for a Pokemon’s Attack stat. Iron : Increase base points for a Pokemon’s Defense stat.

: Increase base points for a Pokemon’s Defense stat. Calcium : Increase base points for a Pokemon’s Special Attack stat.

: Increase base points for a Pokemon’s Special Attack stat. Zinc : Increase base points for a Pokemon’s Special Defense stat.

: Increase base points for a Pokemon’s Special Defense stat. Carbos: Increase base points for a Pokemon’s Speed stat.

There are five Chansey Supply locations that you visit in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which are in Mesagoza, Levincia, Cascarrafa, and Montenevera (there are two shops in Mesagoza.) To find this store, you must zoom in to trigger the city symbols, where you should see a shopping bag map icon of Chansey Supply:

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Once players enter this establishment, they can purchase vitamins, as shown here:

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Those who don’t see this option in the shop will need to defeat more Gyms in the Victory Road storyline. Players can also pick up vitamins by exploring the Paldea region.

Now that you know where to buy vitamins in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can purchase these items to increase your team’s stats. If you want to buy other products of the game, you can check out our guides about Mints, Ether, and Repeat Balls. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

