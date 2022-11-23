Where to Buy Repeat Balls in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Look, we get it. As much as you’d like to stick to the Pokemon series’ ideals of friendship and working through whatever obstacles are in you and your Pokemon’s way, their stats and abilities are just not what they need to be. As such, you’d like to catch a new version of them ASAP, and having Repeat Balls would make the whole process easier. The only problem is, you don’t know where to buy Repeat Balls in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Luckily, we’ve got all the information you’re looking for.

How to Get Repeat Balls in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Like with other specialty Poke Balls, Repeat Balls are available at Poke Marts scattered throughout the game world of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Or at least, they are after you defeat three of the game’s Gym Leaders.

This is because the stock of Poke Marts is determined by how many Gyms you’ve successfully overcome. Doing so serves as a balancing method for the games and ensures players aren’t able to get undo advantages too early on. For example, You won’t have access to higher-level items like Ultra Balls and Full Restores until you obtain a high number of badges, as these items would basically make catching strong Pokemon and healing any damage they’re inflicted with a non-issue.

To that end, you’ll need to clear three Gym Challenges and defeat the Gym Leader overseeing them before you can nab some Repeat Balls. You can knock out whichever Gyms you’d like to accomplish this, but we’d highly recommend taking on the Cortondo Gym, Artazon Gym, and Levincia Gym in that order. Doing so will pit you against what are basically the early game Gym Leaders and opponent teams that don’t exceed level 30.

Regardless, once you’ve defeated three Gym Leaders and gained three Badges, you’ll be able to stroll up to any given Poke Mart and purchase as many Repeat Balls as you’d like. They run you 1,000 Poke Dollars each though, so be careful about tossing them around willy-nilly.

Hopefully, this cleared up where to buy Repeat Balls in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more on the games, we’ve got a ton of guides covering topics like where to buy Luxury Balls, how to fly, and how to get Ice Stone. We’ve also got plenty of articles related to the wider Pokemon franchise, which you can find down below.

Related Posts