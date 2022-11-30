Where To Buy Ether in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image source: The Pokemon Company

While exploring the Paldea region, you’ll come across many healing items that you can use to restore the PP of your Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. One such item, in particular, is Ether which restores 10 PP of a single selected move that a Pokemon knows. However, obtaining Ether is a bit of a tricky task, especially when the game doesn’t mention how to earn it. With that said, we’ll show you how to get Ether in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and its uses.

How to Get Ether in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Ether can be obtained from the Pokemon in your squad with the Pickup ability. If you weren’t aware, Pickup is a special ability in the game that has a 10% chance of finding an item after the battle or even outside the battle. Therefore, this unique power allows the Pokemon to create an item, including Ether, for itself once the battle ends.

If you’re wondering, which Pokemon have the Pickup ability in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then here’s a handy list for just that:

Meowth

Pachirisu

Glarian Meowth

Phanpy

Greavard

Dedenne

Tandemaus

What is Max Ether in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

As the name suggests, Max Ether is an enhanced version of Ether in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Unlike Ether, Max Ether fully restores the PP of a single selected move that a Pokemon knows.

Those who want this healing item can head to the East of Zapapico, where they’ll find a small pool of water. Trainers can see scaffolding next to the tiny pool, which holds one of the rarest healing items, Max Ether.

What Is The Difference Between Ether and Max Ether

Ether Max Ether Effect This medicine can be used to restore 10 PP to a single selected move that has been learned by a Pokemon. This healing item can be used to fully restore the PP of a single selected move that a Pokemon knows. Location Can be obtained from the Pokemon. Can be found near the East of Zapapico on some scaffolding.

