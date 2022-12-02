Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Varoom is a new Generation 9 Steel/Poison dual-type Pokemon that has made a debut in the Paldea Region of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Varoom has just a one-step evolution line, so If you’re wondering how to evolve your own Varoom, look no further; we’ve covered everything you’ll need to know about this simple process. Follow along below for everything you need to know about how to evolve Varoom into Revaroom in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to Find Varoom in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

If you’re yet to catch a Varoom of your own, you can refer to the map below, where the habitats of Varoom are highlighted in yellow. These are the places you should be hunting, but if you need more information on the specific areas and catching Varoom in general, you can refer to our complete guide for where to find and catch Varoom in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

How to Evolve Varoom into Revavroom in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Evolving Varoom in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is a very simple process, so there’s no need to worry about searching for specific items or setting up for a trade evolution. All you need to do to evolve Varoom into Revavroom, is raise your Varoom to level 40. After Varoom reaches level 40 or higher, it will automatically evolve into Revavroom.

However, raising it to level 40 may take some time, so we highly recommend farming EXP-boosting items, such as EXP. Candies and Rare Candies via Tera Raid Battles. If you participate in a series of Tera Raids ranked 3-Star, or above, you should be able to collect a good amount of EXP Candy M, L, and XL. These items will provide a helpful boost to Varoom and get you to raise some extra levels with ease.

That’s everything you need to know about how to evolve Varoom into Revavroom. For more helpful tips, gameplay guides, lists, and information on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, check out the rest of our content. We’ve covered a range of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet topics that will help you on your journey through the Paldea Region and answer any questions you may have, such as how to get Ice Stones, where to find Leftovers, and best Garchomp Nature.

