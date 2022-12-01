Where Are Leftovers in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? Answered

Image via The Pokemon Company

Leftovers is a healing item that initially appeared in Pokemon Gold and Silver. So, now that Scarlet and Violet has been released, players can obtain this valuable product once again to help with the various battles of the game. Here’s everything you need to know about where to find Leftovers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Get Leftovers in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Leftovers can be purchased at Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa. However, this item comes at a hefty price of 20,000 Poke Dollars or LP, so you’ll need to save up your money to buy an abundance of it. Once players collect enough currency, they can go to Delibird Presents and select the ‘Battle items’ option to get Leftovers:

Screenshot via Twinfinite

You can equip the Leftovers by opening your Bag and pressing ‘Give an item to hold.’ As a result, the Leftovers can gradually heal your Pokemon in battles without using materials like Super Potions or Full Restore. For instance, if a team member gets hit by an attack, the next turn will restore a small amount of HP:

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Other than the Delibird Presents option, players can pick up Leftovers around the Paldea region, but this option may take some time. Nonetheless, you can upgrade Koraidon/Miraidon’s abilities in the Titan storyline to make it easier to travel. Other healing items are also available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, such as Fresh Water, Soda Pop, Lemonade, Energy Powder, and Energy Root.

That does it for our guide on where to get Leftovers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. If you want to obtain more items in the game, you can check out our Ability Patch and Destiny Knot guides. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content.

