How to Get Destiny Knot in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image via The Pokemon Company

The breeding mechanic of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet allows players to build a powerful team for battle. That being said, a few items can help with this aspect of the game, including the Everstone and the Destiny Knot. In this guide, we’ll focus on how to get the Destiny Knot in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Buy Destiny Knot in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The Destiny Knot of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can be purchased at Delibird Presents in Mesagoza. You can exchange 20,000 Poke Dollars or LP to obtain this breeding item. Once players enter this establishment, they can select ‘Battle items’ and scroll to the bottom to find the Destiny Knot:

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Those who don’t see this product in the store must earn more Gym Badges to unlock it. Since there is no purchase limit, players can buy an abundance of Destiny Knots and use them for their Pokemon.

Destiny Knots are one of the most essential materials for breeding because these products can pass down perfect IVs (from both parents) to the offspring.

How to Use Destiny Knot in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Players can equip a Destiny Knot by pressing ‘Give an item to hold’ on a particular Pokemon. It’s best to choose parents with excellent IVs since they can enhance the baby’s stats. To help with this feature, you can view our guide about how to check IVs in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

You’ll be able to breed Pokemon by equipping a male and female in your party or using a Ditto (this creature does not require a specific gender.) Then, players must go to an open environment to set up their picnic, where they can wait for eggs in the basket. As a result, the baby will receive five random IVs from the parents.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Destiny Knot in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more content about the game, you can explore the relevant links below, including our Legendary Pokemon guide.

Related Posts