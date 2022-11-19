How to Catch Koraidon and Miraidon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are unique because they allow you to ride the legendary Pokemon on their covers to explore Paldea. For those wondering, it’s important to understand how to use them to access new areas of the map. Here’s everything you need to know on how to catch Koraidon and Miraidon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where Do I Get Koraidon and Miraidon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Catching Koraidon and Miraidon is easy, just defeat Arven and his Skwovet, and he gives you the Pokeball for your game’s legendary at the first lighthouse.

Following the game’s story for about an hour will lead you to meeting and battling this trainer, so pick up your starter and head to Los Platos. When you hear a strange cry, look out over the water from the cliff edge to trigger the series of events that leads to you obtaining Koraidon in Scarlet and Miraidon in Violet.

You can’t battle with your legendary when you catch it, so it appears at the bottom of your party with no HP bar and you can’t see its stats.

After your meeting in the schoolyard of Uva Academy, you can ride it by pressing the + button. To upgrade your legendary for climbing, swimming, and gliding, you’ll need to follow the Path of Legends to gather Herba Mystica; there are lots of Water Pokemon outside Mesagoza that make Klawf a good first Titan to beat.

