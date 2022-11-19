All Version Exclusives in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

In keeping with tradition, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet each include exclusive Pokemon that are only foun organically in one version or another. This is designed to encourage trading between players of each game, as well as one game from the other. Here’s everything you need to know about all the version-exclusive Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet.

All Pokemon Scarlet Version Exclusives

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Koraidon

Armarouge

Larvitar

Pupitar

Tyranitar

Stonjourner

Koraidon is the most notable exclusive because it’s the legendary Pokemon that graces Scarlet’s cover. The game’s story introduces you to Koraidon, so don’t worry about catching it. Tyranitar is an awesome Pokemon that has competitive value, so it’s worth seeking out a Larvitar or Pupitar and evolving it. Armarouge is one of the first revealed generation nine Pokemon and has rare Fire and Psychic typing.

All Pokemon Violet Version Exclusives

Image Source: Nintendo

Miraidon

Ceruledge

Bagon

Shelgon

Salamence

Eiscue

As you can see, there are six Pokemon exclusive to each game. The Salamence evolutionary line was chosen to match Tyranitar’s evolutionary line, and Eiscue and Stonjourner are paired because neither of them evolve. Pokemon’s choices are consistent so neither game has more Pokemon available than the other.

That's everything we have about all the version exclusives in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

