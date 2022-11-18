10 Clips That Summarize Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Performance Problems on Switch
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are having some performance issues.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have finally arrived, and many fans are really enjoying getting to explore the game’s open world while catching as many creatures as possible. Unfortunately, the release hasn’t been going all that smoothly for some players that have picked up the latest entry in the franchise, with examples of poor performance being posted all throughout social media.
To give you a general idea of some of the issues that people are facing, we’ve compiled a grouping of 10 clips of dreadful errors and problems that many Nintendo Switch users have posted. These range from stuff like frames freezing to ridiculous response/input lag when using a controller.
Take a look for yourself right down below.
What do you think of these issues? Are you having them yourself while playing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Or is everything all good on your end? Be sure to let us know in the comment section below.
While you're here, you can also check out all of the great Pokemon Scarlet and Violet features, news, and guides we've got for you right here on Twinfinite.
There should also be some more Pokemon pieces of content down below that you may find helpful, as well as some other news for the game.
