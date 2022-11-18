10 Clips That Summarize Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Performance Problems on Switch

Image Source: Nintendo

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have finally arrived, and many fans are really enjoying getting to explore the game’s open world while catching as many creatures as possible. Unfortunately, the release hasn’t been going all that smoothly for some players that have picked up the latest entry in the franchise, with examples of poor performance being posted all throughout social media.

To give you a general idea of some of the issues that people are facing, we’ve compiled a grouping of 10 clips of dreadful errors and problems that many Nintendo Switch users have posted. These range from stuff like frames freezing to ridiculous response/input lag when using a controller.

Take a look for yourself right down below.

oof the reviews arent kidding about the terrible performance #PokemonScarletViolet #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/0oDvYQmMqV — cherrim @ pkmn scarlet (@Cherrim) November 17, 2022

Having some frankly ridiculous performance issues though. It *is* bad. I would have waited longer to enjoy a game that doesn't make my Pokemon look like they're levitating for no reason pic.twitter.com/z7UDaYXj15 — Megan Bidmead (@meganbidmead) November 18, 2022

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have great gameplay…but it's seriously bogged down by horrible graphics issues. They take gamers out of the experience. "Students kicking legs under desk" shouldn't cause this much frame rate issues.



Read @LauncherWP 's review: https://t.co/vpMkUdpcn6 pic.twitter.com/Rj4TOfx9N0 — Jhaan Elker (@JhaanElker) November 17, 2022

Since Pokemon Scarlet & Violet released today.. 😌



I'd like to present to you.. A SAMPLE OF PERFORMANCE ISSUES IN #PokemonScarlet #PokemonViolet LMFAO 💀 pic.twitter.com/j5bRgneoxg — TM06💿: Exploring Paldea 🍇🍊 (@trsrpc) November 17, 2022

God, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has the worst performance issues I’ve ever seen. Yikes pic.twitter.com/v3IN35nfGh — Aaron (@Quinndredd) November 18, 2022

bro im not even past the intro in Pokémon Violet and already having lighting issues pic.twitter.com/2c5lPvczDv — Katie 🌺 WATCH BNA (@Miss_Katsune) November 18, 2022

we talk about it in our scarlet/violet review (link threaded below) but just for a visual demonstration, this is what folks are talking about re: graphical issues. the whole game is like this#PokemonScarletViolet #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/4vtp9bacM4 — Alyse Stanley (@pithyalyse) November 17, 2022

Pokemon Scarlet has major performance issues on the actual hardware and this is too funny. Running around in the world I get major frame drops. Entities just popping into existence. This is a joke pic.twitter.com/R6Oc5VNhi9 — Penten | Gold (@GoldilocksP4) November 11, 2022

What do you think of these issues? Are you having them yourself while playing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Or is everything all good on your end? Be sure to let us know in the comment section below.

