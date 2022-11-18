Is Greninja in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

If you’re like most other Pokemon fans, then you’ve already got a pretty good idea of what kind of team you’d like to have in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It could be made up of the usual favorites that you’ve trained up in past entries, or it could be made up of new ‘Mons introduced in the latest games. However, this all hinges on whether or not those Pokemon are available for use in your game of choice, which is why you’re wondering: Is Greninja in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Fortunately, we’ve got the answers you’re looking for.

Can You Get Greninja in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Sadly, the answer is no. Greninja is not currently obtainable in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

There are a few reasons for this. The first is that Greninja is the evolution of a starter Pokemon from a past generation. These Pokemon have traditionally been uncatchable in the wild even in the titles where they first make their appearance, meaning that they can only be obtained by leveling up from the Pokemon in their evolutionary line. Given that Froakie and Frogadier are also not in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet though, this isn’t currently possible to do.

If you’ve played past Pokemon games, this should come as little surprise. The starter Pokemon for each generation are typically only available in that generation. Very few have been made available in other generations outside of special events, and as such aren’t obtainable in any way outside of trading or the aforementioned events.

Likewise, it’s currently impossible to trade or transfer Greninja into Pokemon Scarlet and Violet due to the Pokemon HOME functionality not being available for the title. As such, you wouldn’t be able to transfer a Greninja you already have into the game until Pokemon HOME can be accessed through Scarlet or Violet.

Will Greninja Ever Be Added to Scarlet and Violet?

Fortunately, we do at least have a window for when players will be able to access Pokemon HOME through Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The service is expected to be made available for the new titles sometime in 2023. It’s not the tightest release window, but it’s still one which isn’t too far off into the future.

Likewise, there’s the chance Greninja or the Pokemon from its evolutionary line will be made available via DLC or through a special event sometime in the future. This is because Greninja is a very popular and sought-after Pokemon, and Game Freak tends to make such Pokemon readily available to players who wish to keep it in their collection of usable teammates.

Hopefully, this cleared up whether or not Greninja is in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more on the wider series, check out any of the related articles down below. We’ve also got plenty of other guides for Scarlet and Violet, including ones on how to trade with friends, all the Mystery Gift Codes in the game, and what Cheugy means.

Related Posts