Best Garchomp Nature in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Garchomp is a great Dragon attacker that hits fast and hard with little to no setup, and it’s relatively easy to find Gible and Gabite in Paldea later in the game. If you’re looking to add this Pokemon to your team, here’s everything you need to know on the best nature for Garchomp in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

What’s the Best Nature for Garchomp? Answered

The best nature for Garchomp is Jolly, especially since it doesn’t have access to Dragon Dance and is one of the best Earthquake users in Paldea, causing serious problems with a turn to Swords Dance. Additionally, Rough Skin is useful against low-power moves like Fake Out and the new Population Bomb because it damages the Pokemon that use them.

Other good moves for Garchomp include Dragon Claw, Outrage, and Fire Fang. Watch out for Ice Shards from Pokemon like Beartic, and avoid Avalugg because it will take you out with Avalanche after tanking an attack. Steel Pokemon shouldn’t be much of a problem, and other Dragon Pokemon should watch out. If you’re worried about Garchomp getting Burned, teach it Facade or give it a Lum Berry as a held item.

