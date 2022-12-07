Where to Get the Covert Cloak in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

If you hate flinching then this item is for you.

The Covet Cloak is a useful new item in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that protects you from additional effects of opposing attacks. You’re probably wondering where you can pick up this item, so here’s everything you need to know about where to find Covert Cloak in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Covert Cloak Location

The Covert Cloak is available to purchase in the Levincia Delibird Presents store, although it’s a bit expensive.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Another Covert Cloak is a static item drop in Montenevera, on a hidden path that leads behind a few houses. Go left a little from the Pokemon Center and there’s a gap between the last house and the fence that marks the start of the path.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

One of the greatest benefits of this item is that it removes ignores the 30% chance to flinch from Rock Slide and Air Slash. Your Pokemon will have additional chances to attack in a lot of games and hopefully win because of them. Moves that have a chance to inflict special conditions like Tri-Attack and Sludge Bomb are reduced to only damage moves.

If you really want to push this item to its limits, see if Knock Off removes it: this interaction is a bit strange because Rocky Helmet activates before the item is removed, but Cloak doesn’t necessarily work the same way.

That’s everything we have on finding Covert Cloak in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content like unlocking 5 Star Raids, where to find Glimmet, and how to evolve Varoom.

