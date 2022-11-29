Glimmet is one of the strangest new Generation 9 Pokemon to debut in Scarlet & Violet. Glimmet has a unique crystal plant-based appearance and comes with a Dual-Typing of Rock/Poison. However, despite being a unique and intriguing Pokemon, Glimmet has also proven to be a pain to locate and capture. But don’t worry; we’ve got everything you’ll need to give yourself the best chance at hunting one down. Here’s everything you need to know about where to find and catch Glimmet in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Glimmet Location

Glimmet can be found clinging to the walls of underground areas and caves throughout the Paldea Region, as indicated on the map below.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

However, Glimmet is a very rare Pokemon with an extremely low spawn rate, so you’ll have to be dedicated to your search and keep your eyes peeled when searching the walls of these habitats highlighted in yellow. For convenience of narrowing down your search to specific locations, here’s a complete list of every area in which Glimmet can be found:

East Province (Area Two)

North Province (Area Two)

South Province (Area Six)

West Province (Area Two)

Glaseado Mountain

Despite Glimmet being one of the rarest non-legendary Pokemon in the game, you can do a few things to increase your odds of finding one. This includes using the Picnic method to force reset the Pokemon that spawn in your location or making an Encounter Power: Rock or Encounter Power: Poison sandwich to increase the spawn rate of Glimmet nearby.

How to Evolve Glimmet Into Glimmoral

Glimmet will evolve into Glimmora at level 35. This means you’ll need to just keep leveling Glimmet up by keeping it in your party to earn XP and level it up that way.

If you need a quick leveling boost, you can also use Rare Candies on Glimmet. This will immediately increase its level by one for each candy it’s fed.

That’s everything you need to know about where to find and catch Glimmet in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful gameplay guides, tips, and information to help you on your journey throughout the Paldea Region, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet topics. We have a wide range of content, such as how to reset EVs, how to get Destiny Knot, and all Dark Type Pokemon weaknesses.

Related Posts