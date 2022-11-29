How to Reset EVs in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image via The Pokemon Company

Pokemon players have used EV (Effort Value) training in many games to enhance their team’s overall performance. However, the only problem with this method is that you have to work with the current stats of your party rather than building it up from scratch. Fortunately, the latest installment of the series makes this process more accessible with a new technique, and we’ll show you how to reset EVs in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Resetting EVs in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Players can reset EVs by using various berries on the Pokemon. Each item lowers a party member’s stats, but you’ll need to continuously use it until the creature has completely reset.

Here are the effects of each berry in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Pomeg Berry: Lowers HP

Kelpsy Berry: Lowers Attack

Qualot Berry: Lowers Defense

Tamato Berry: Lowers Speed

Hondew Berry: Lowers Special Attack

Grepa Berry: Lowers Special Defense

Players can use these fruits by locating them in the Berries section of their Bag:

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Some creatures, like Paradox Pokemon, won’t be able to consume these items since their stats cannot be changed. Nonetheless, you can still use it on other types.

How to Get Berries in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

To get berries in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players can explore the Paldea region and pick up sparkling objects. You can also find an abundance of fruits by bidding for items at the Porto Marinada Market. This option may take some since these auctions feature a randomized set of products. That said, players can check this market at different times to see if the berries are available.

While trainers explore the Porto Marinada Market, they can look at the vendor text boxes to see their current inventory. If the fruit is on the market, you should save the game before entering the bidding phase, giving you a chance to restart if you lose.

That’s everything you need to know about how to reset EVs in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more content about the game, you can view the relevant links below, including our Herba Mystica and Shiny Boost Sandwich recipe guides.

