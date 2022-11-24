What are Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Explained

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Pokemon games are notorious for having general themes, whether they be more of a metaphor or a literal theme. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have a Scarlet-colored and Violet-colored Legendary Pokemon, but that’s not what the games are about. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet revolve around the theme of “past and future”, and introduce a new form of Pokemon to help reiterate that theme, known as Paradox Pokemon. So today, let’s discuss what Paradox Pokemon are in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Paradox Pokemon, Explained

To put it simply, Paradox Pokemon are past and future versions of pre-existing Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Unfortunately, the list of Paradox Pokemon is relatively small, but The Pokemon Company really knocked it out of the park in terms of their designs (most of them at least). Pokemon Scarlet features past or ancient forms of certain Pokemon, while Pokemon Violet feature future or mechanical forms of specific Pokemon. Here’s an example of past version of Salamence known as Roaring Moon:

The games prove the point of past and future even further, revealing the box cover Legendary Pokemon, Koraidon and Miraidon, are actually Paradox versions of the Dragon Pokemon, Cyclizar. Koraidon is the ancient past, while Miraidon is the distant future versions of it. Currently, there are 16 total Paradox Pokemon in the game. Whether or not we see more in possible DLC or even a future game remains to be seen.

When Can You Catch Paradox Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet?

Paradox Pokemon become available to catch after beating the final boss of the main story. Therefore, catching Paradox Pokemon is exclusively a post-game activity. Most of them reside in the mysterious Area Zero, the area where the final boss is located. Only one Paradox Pokemon can be found throughout the Paldean region, whom of which you’ve fought once as a Titan.

The Quaking Earth Titan, is a Paradox version of a Donphan, where in Pokemon Scarlet you face Great Tusk, the ancient version, and in Pokemon Violet you face Iron Treads, the future version. You can find each of these Paradox Pokemon either in Area Zero or the Asado Desert where you originally fought the Titan variant.

All Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet:

Koraidon: Dragon Fighting

Great Tusk: Ground Fighting

Roaring Moon: Dragon Dark

Flutter Mane: Ghost Fairy

Brute Bonnet: Grass Dark

Scream Tail: Fairy Psychic

Sandy Shocks: Electric Ground

Slither Wing: Fire Fighting

Pokemon Violet:

Miraidon: Dragon Electric

Iron Valiant: Fairy Fighting

Iron Treads: Ground Steel

Iron Moth: Fire Poison

Iron Hands: Fighting Electric

Iron Jugulis: Dark Flying

Iron Thorns: Rock Electric

Iron Bundle: Water Ice

That’s everything you need to know about Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Be sure to check out our guides on how to catch some of them, like how to catch Iron Moth, or how to catch Flutter Mane.

