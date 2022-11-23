How to Catch Iron Treads in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Iron Treads is a Ground/Steel-type Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Iron Treads’ ability is known as Quark Drive, which boosts the Pokemon’s most proficient stat on Electric Terrain, or if the Pokemon is holding Booster Energy. Similar to a few other Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, Iron Treads has no evolutions. If you’re wondering how to obtain Iron Treads in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then your search ends here. So, without any further delay, let’s dive deep into the details.

Where to Find Iron Treads in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Similar to other Paradox Pokemon, Iron Treads can be commonly found in the caves of Area Zero. Besides this, we recommend looking around Research Station 4 cave in the Great Paladean Crater to easily find Iron Treads. This region can only be accessed after finishing Victory Road, Path of Legends, and Starfall Street.

Image source: The Pokemon Company

If you’re planning to battle with Iron Treads in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then you must note that this Pokemon is weak to fire, water, fighting, and ground-type Pokemon. Besides this, Iron Treads resists normal, flying, psychic, bug, dragon, steel, rock, and fairy and is immune to electric and poison-type Pokemon.

Iron Treads Stats and Abilities

Iron Treads’ ability is called Quark Drive, which boosts the Pokemon’s most proficient stat on Electric Terrain, or if the Pokemon is holding Booster Energy. Here are the base stats of Iron Treads:

HP : 90

: 90 Attack : 112

: 112 Defense : 120

: 120 Special Attack : 72

: 72 Special Defense : 70

: 70 Speed : 106

: 106 Total Combat Points: 570

That’s everything you need to know about catching Iron Treads in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful guides, tips, and tricks for the game, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have a wide range of knowledge that can assist you on your journey throughout Paldea, such as an explanation of the auto-battle mechanic, how to get Thunder Stones, and where to find and catch Tinkatink.

