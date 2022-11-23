How to Catch Flutter Mane in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Flutter Mane is a new Ghost/Fairy type Pokemon that debuted in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Flutter Mane’s ability is known as Protosynthesis, which boosts the Pokemon’s most proficient stat in harsh sunlight, or if the Pokemon is holding Booster Energy. Similar to a few other Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, Flutter Mane has no evolutions. If you’re wondering how to obtain Flutter Mane in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then your search ends here. So, without any further delay, let’s dive deep into the details.

Where to Find Flutter Mane in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Similar to other Paradox Pokemon, Flutter Mane can be found in small and large caves in Area Zero. Apart from this, you can also find this critter in the caves near Research Station 4. However, it’s worth noting that this region can be accessed after finishing Victory Road, Path of Legends, and Starfall Street.

Image source: The Pokemon Company

If you’re planning to battle with Flutter Mane in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then you must note that this Pokemon is weak to the ghost and steel-type Pokemon. Flutter Mane is immune to normal, fighting, and dragon and resists bug-type Pokemon.

Flutter Mane Stats and Abilities

Flutter Mane’s ability is called Protosynthesis, which boosts the Pokemon’s most proficient stat in harsh sunlight, or if the Pokemon is holding Booster Energy. Here are the base stats of Flutter Mane:

HP : 55

: 55 Attack : 55

: 55 Defense : 55

: 55 Special Attack : 135

: 135 Special Defense : 135

: 135 Speed : 135

: 135 Total Combat Points: 570

That’s everything you need to know about catching Flutter Mane in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful guides, tips, and tricks for the game, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have a wide range of knowledge that can assist you on your journey throughout Paldea, such as an explanation of the auto-battle mechanic, how to get Thunder Stones, and where to find and catch Tinkatink.

Related Posts