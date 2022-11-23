How to Catch Iron Moth in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Iron Moth is a Fire/Poison-type Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Iron Moth’s ability is known as Quark Drive, which boosts the Pokemon’s most proficient stat on Electric Terrain, or if the Pokemon is holding Booster Energy. Similar to a few other Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, Iron Moth has no evolutions. If you’re wondering how to obtain Iron Moth in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then your search ends here. So without any further delay, let’s dive deep into the details.

Where to Find Iron Moth in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Iron Moth can be found in the First Research Area of the Great Paldean Crater in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This region can only be accessed after finishing the three-story walkthrough paths: Victory Road, Path of Legends, and Starfall Street.

Image source: The Pokemon Company

If you’re planning to battle with Iron Moth in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then you must note that this Pokemon is weak to the ground, water, psychic and rock-type Pokemon. Besides this, Iron Moth resists fire, ice, fighting, poison, steel, grass, bug, and fairy-type Pokemon.

Iron Moth Stats and Abilities

Iron Moth’s ability is called Quark Drive, which boosts the Pokemon’s most proficient stat on Electric Terrain, or if the Pokemon is holding Booster Energy. Here are the base stats of Iron Moth

HP : 80

: 80 Attack : 70

: 70 Defense : 60

: 60 Special Attack : 140

: 140 Special Defense : 110

: 110 Speed : 110

: 110 Total Combat Points: 570

That's all you need to know everything about catching Iron Moth in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

