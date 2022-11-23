How to Catch Iron Moth in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Iron Moth is native to the Research Area of the Great Paldean Crater.
Iron Moth is a Fire/Poison-type Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Iron Moth’s ability is known as Quark Drive, which boosts the Pokemon’s most proficient stat on Electric Terrain, or if the Pokemon is holding Booster Energy. Similar to a few other Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, Iron Moth has no evolutions. If you’re wondering how to obtain Iron Moth in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then your search ends here. So without any further delay, let’s dive deep into the details.
Where to Find Iron Moth in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Iron Moth can be found in the First Research Area of the Great Paldean Crater in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This region can only be accessed after finishing the three-story walkthrough paths: Victory Road, Path of Legends, and Starfall Street.
If you’re planning to battle with Iron Moth in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then you must note that this Pokemon is weak to the ground, water, psychic and rock-type Pokemon. Besides this, Iron Moth resists fire, ice, fighting, poison, steel, grass, bug, and fairy-type Pokemon.
Iron Moth Stats and Abilities
Iron Moth’s ability is called Quark Drive, which boosts the Pokemon’s most proficient stat on Electric Terrain, or if the Pokemon is holding Booster Energy. Here are the base stats of Iron Moth
- HP: 80
- Attack: 70
- Defense: 60
- Special Attack: 140
- Special Defense: 110
- Speed: 110
- Total Combat Points: 570
That’s all you need to know everything about catching Iron Moth in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful guides, tips, and tricks for the game, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have a wide range of knowledge that can assist you on your journey throughout Paldea, such as an explanation of the auto-battle mechanic, how to get Thunder Stones, and where to find and catch Tinkatink.
