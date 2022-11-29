How to Unlock 5-Star Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet come packed with a variety of content for fans to spend hours and hours on, whether it’s breeding the strongest team, capturing Legendaries, or just challenging the gym leaders when you feel ready. In addition to a story, there are also Raids scattered about the vast region of Paldea. If you want a challenge, here’s how to unlock 5-Star Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How 5-Star Raids are Unlocked in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Unlocking 5-Star Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is fairly straightforward but will be quite time-consuming. All that’s required from you is to beat the game and watch the credits roll. Afterward, Jacq will call you up and let you know that 5-Star Raids are now available for you to challenge.

That’s all well and good, but 5-Star Raids and 6-Star Raids are among the toughest challenges in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, so we don’t suggest going in with a hodgepodge team, considering Pokemon you’ll be facing in 5-Star Raids are level 75. It’s definitely worth it since one of the many rewards you can receive are Ability Capsules.

Since you’ve already beaten the game, you can whip your Pokemon into shape through the Academy Ace Tournament. It’s just a fancy way of saying, “beat the gym leaders again.” They’ll all be scaled up, which means more experience.

Now you are aware of what’s needed to unlock 5-Star Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. If you haven’t been focused on the main story, now’s the time to bench the Pokedex and side missions. If it’s more Pokemon you’re after, check out our guide on how to get Baxcalibur, as well as where to buy Quick Balls.

