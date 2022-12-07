Best Clodsire Counters & All Weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Clodsire is among the new Generation 9 Pokemon to make a debut in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea Region. Clodsire is also an interesting Mon’ with a unique Dual-Tuping of Poison and Ground. If You’re struggling to go up against enemy Clodsire, don’t worry; we’ve got everything you’ll need to know to help you get the upper-hand against the big round guy. Follow along below for everything you need to know about the best Clodsire counters and all weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Clodsire’s Weaknesses and Counters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Clodsire has a few Type weaknesses to consider. First off, its ground Typing means it would usually be weak to Water Type attacks. While this remains true, it is not the case for every Clodsire, as one of the abilities available to this Pokemon is Water Absorb, effectively turning water-based damage into HP regeneration.

Alongside this, Clodsire is also weak to moves of the Ice, Ground and Psychic Types. Unfortunately, all of these typings are only 2x effective against Clodsire, rather than the most powerful 4x effective, so the best bet to take Clodsire down is by using Pokemon with powerful Physical attack potenital.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Notable Pokemon that can be used to achieve this include Cetitian, Palafin, Garchomp, Great Tusk, Gardevoir or Gallade. Of course, there are plenty more Pokemon that can achieve this, but these are just a select few with considerable offensive power.

That’s everything you need to know about the the best Clodsire counters and all weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content for more tips, gameplay guides, and helpful information on the game. We have a variety of topics that can help you on your journey in Paldea and solve any troubles you may have, such as how to breed Charizard, where to get the Covert Cloak, and where to catch Luvdisc.

